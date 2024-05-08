Man convicted of killing Merced teenager sentenced to 31 years in prison

Carlos Maldonado-Pizarro received his sentence Tuesday while the parents of 14-year-old Christian Alonso-Andrade addressed him.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Carlos Maldonado-Pizarro was in a Merced courtroom on Tuesday morning as he listened to the heartbroken parents of 14-year-old Christian Alonso-Andrade. The young victim's mother spoke to her son's killer with tears on her face.

"But I do have a question: What did my son do to you so that you would kill him,"" asked Juana Andrade through an interpreter.

Alonso-Andrade was shot to death back in March 2021. Investigators identified Maldonado-Pizzaro as a suspect in the case and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Then, almost a year later, Border Patrol agents arrested Maldonado-Pizarro after he entered the U.S. illegally. The District Attorney's Office charged the defendant with first-degree murder, where he was looking at spending 75 years to life in prison.

But he took a plea deal for manslaughter with gang enhancements and was sentenced to 31 years.

"Merced County isn't going to tolerate the gang violence brought to our community," said Natalia Enero, a Deputy District Attorney with the Merced County District Attorney's Office.

Defense Attorney Jeffrey Tenenbaum said his client has taken responsibility for the crime.

"Mr. Maldonado-Pizarro is looking forward to serving his sentence and moving on with his life," said Tenenbaum.

Christian's parents told Action News their pain is something no family should ever have to endure.

"I am unable to say how I am feeling, a pain, very big," said Silvino Alonso, Christian father. "It is something I do not wish upon anybody."

Christian will remain forever 14. He will be remembered as a happy and caring teenager who loved to spend time with his siblings. But for Christian's parents, no amount of time that Maldonado-Pizzaro spends behind bars will bring back the son they lost.

"I am very unhappy because 31 years is nothing," said Juana. "That will not bring my son's life back. Not even if he had life in prison, my son will not return."

The Merced County District Attorney's Office said Maldonado-Pizarro will be sent to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation sometime this week or next to serve out his sentence.

"Nothing's ever going to bring their son back to them," said Enero. "They're left with a big hole in their heart."

