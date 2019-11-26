shooting

2 shot inside Bakersfield mall, police searching for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fight ended in gunfire inside of a mall in Bakersfield Monday night, leaving two people injured.

Police say shots were fired at the Valley Plaza Mall after an armed suspect got into a physical altercation with one of the victims at around 6 p.m.

A 20-year-old and a 15-year-old were shot, and the gunman immediately fled the area before officers arrived.

Reports of the shooting led to a massive police response as investigators immediately placed the mall on lockdown while searching for the armed suspect.

The two victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

No arrests have been made.
