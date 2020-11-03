Mental health expert suggests ways to ease Election Day stress

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- While many voters are looking forward to the outcome of this year's election, some mental health experts are noticing a rising level of stress surrounding the anticipation of the results.Actions News spoke to Casie Ennis, a licensed marriage and family therapist, about ways to ease your mind about the political process.Ennis said it's OK to feel anxious about voting and the outcome of the election.She suggests taking breaks from social media to watch a funny movie or get outside and go for a walk.Ennis said there are still ways to reduce your stress, even while following voting results."For those who want to stay tuned, just kind of taking breaks, even getting a drink of water can be enough and then going back to what is going on. Noticing how you're breathing in the moment. Are you breathing high up in your chest, or are you breathing in your belly and slowly exhaling so you're staying relaxed?" Ennis said.Ennis also suggests avoiding excess sugar, which can affect your mood, and getting plenty of rest during stressful times.A newly published University of California, San Francisco study says millions of Americans may experience a decline in their mental health if they live in states that favored the losing candidate, regardless of the election results.