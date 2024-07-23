How excessive heat can impact your health

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Temperatures are on the rise once again across Central California, raising some health concerns.

"Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are certainly very high on the mind and high risk both from functional aspects from playing outside and working outside but also from the medical end from those that require you to come to the hospital," said UCSF Fresno emergency medical physician, Dr. Kenny Banh.

Those heat-related illnesses can show up in different ways.

"You get these generalized symptoms like nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness," Dr. Banh explained.

"If it progresses, it can go to confusion and more serious and then you can pass out, have a seizure."

While heat exhaustion and stroke are the most significant health concerns this summer, those with eczema may see more flare-ups as temperatures rise.

Allergist/Doctor Angela Sabry says it's essential to avoid hotter settings, like working outdoors, if possible.

"Trying to keep your body as cool as possible is going to be your first defense, staying in indoor or air-conditioned environments, trying to be temperature-regulated," Dr. Sabry said.

Some may try to find a pool to cool down, but that may also cause some issues.

"Sometimes it's also the chlorine in the pool, the sunscreen we have to apply to protect ourselves from the sun," Dr. Sabry explained.

"There are some chemicals in the sunscreen that can irritate someone's skin who has eczema."

She says it's important to wash off the chlorine and sunscreen as soon as you can to avoid irritation.

"Something you can do over the counter is take antihistamines," Dr. Sabry said.

"Those are allergy medications that you take by mouth that help with itch relief. Those can go a long way."

