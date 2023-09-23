2023 Global Citizen Festival: LIVE NOW

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Anitta and Jung Kook of BTS are taking the stage at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival, and the entire event is being broadcast to the world.

The benefit concert, taking place in New York City's Central Park, is being streamed live right here until 10 p.m. ET.. Highlights will also be broadcast on ABC Sunday beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

The Global Citizen Festival provides free tickets to the event in exchange for fans taking actions for social change on the group's app and website. Global Citizen supporters are urging governments to take action to address extreme poverty and the system issues that keep millions of people from escaping it.

The festival marks the first time record-setting K-Pop singer Jung Kook will perform live without BTS. His debut solo single "Seven" hit No. 1 in the United States and around the world this summer.

Additional performers include Conan Gray, D-Nice, Sofia Carson and Stray Kids.

Speakers ranging from Bill Nye the Science Guy to rapper Common, TV host Padma Lakshmi to basketball star Carmelo Anthony and numerous advocates from around the world will also be encouraging viewers to take additional actions.