Oscars 2023 nominees Jamie Lee Curtis, Angela Bassett on Best Supporting Actress nods

CHICAGO -- Angela Bassett and Jamie Lee Curtis are both film industry veterans and top contenders to win the Best Supporting Actress Oscar on Sunday.

At the beginning of award season, just getting nominated seemed to be the honor for Curtis.

"I felt like we were the little movie that could and did and kept going. We were a motley crew, and now 11 Oscars nominations," she said. "I said, look I don't understand your movie, it's not my job to understand it, it's my job to understand her - and I know her. I got to do a scene with Michelle where we are no longer lovers, we are no longer enemies, we're sisters, and as soon as those sequences were completed I know this movie is about love."

"All the love, all the support means a great deal, it's something you wish every single one of us, could experience and should experience at some point, because we all have something to contribute and to give," Bassett said.

Bassett is the first star in the Marvel Universe to get an Oscar nomination. It's been nearly 30 years since she was up for playing Tina Turner in "What's Love Got To Do With It?"

"For this to resonate on people and audiences, they are the reason we do this," she said.

The 95th Academy Awards air on ABC7 Sunday, March 12, at 7 p.m. CT.