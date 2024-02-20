WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Delta offers special flight along total solar eclipse path for ultimate viewing experience

Tuesday, February 20, 2024
AUSTIN, Texas -- Delta Airlines is cashing in on the total solar eclipse this April.

It's offering a special flight from Austin, Texas, to Detroit, Michigan, on April 8.

The flight will be timed to have the best chance of viewing the eclipse at its peak, spending as much time as possible in the path of totality.

Delta flight 1218 will be specifically operated on an A220-300, which the airline says "will offer especially premium viewing due to the aircraft's extra-large windows."

The flight will depart from Austin at 12:15 p.m. CT and land in Detroit at 4:20 p.m. ET.

Five other routes that day will likely also provide chances to see the eclipse in the air. Those flights are:

  • DL 5699, DTW-HPN, 2:59 pm EST departure, ERJ-175
  • DL 924, LAX-DFW, 8:40 am PST departure, A320
  • DL 2869, LAX-SAT, 9:00 am PST departure, A319
  • DL 1001, SLC-SAT, 10:08 am MST departure, A220-300
  • DL 1683, SLC-AUS, 9:55 am MST departure, A320

