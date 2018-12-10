3-year-old girl dies after uncle slits her throat, say authorities

EMBED </>More Videos

Clinton County Sheriff Jim Guffey says 33-year-old Emanuel Fluter is charged. He had been living with the family.

ALBANY, Kentucky --
A 3-year-old girl whose uncle authorities say cut her throat has died in a Kentucky hospital.

Citing a Fayette County Coroner's Office release, news outlets report Josephine Bulubenchi died Sunday evening, more than a day after she was attacked.

Clinton County Sheriff Jim Guffey says 33-year-old Emanuel Fluter is charged. He had been living with the family.

Guffey says Josephine's father heard her scream on a baby monitor Saturday morning and rushed in to try to disarm Fluter, receiving a cut on his hand.

According to the arrest citation, there were four other children in the room when Josephine was attacked.

Fluter was initially charged with two counts of first-degree assault and four counts of wanton endangerment. Additional charges are expected.

It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child killedu.s. & worldKentucky
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tulare police officer shot, police dog killed after chase turns into shootout
Merced High put on lockdown after gun magazine found on campus
Fast-food employees arrested for lacing kid's meal with ecstasy
62-year-old man killed in Madera hit-and-run
Man charged more than $1,000 for Burger King penny Whopper deal
LIVE UPDATE: Officers pry 1-year-old from mom's arms during arrest
Dozens displaced after fire damages apartments in Mendota
Child caught on camera stealing packages off porch
Show More
Fire crews rescue multiple reptiles from burning home
Woman pinned to toll booth by own car: Police
New study suggests birth months may be linked to ADHD
5 children killed in house fire in Ohio
Car crashes into Starbucks in central Fresno
More News