3.5-magnitude earthquake hits Ridgecrest area

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit the Ridgecrest area on Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The quake hit about 9.94 miles northeast of the city of Ridgecrest just before 4:40 a.m.It had a depth of about 4.97 miles, the USGS said.The Ridgecrest area was struck by two strong quakes in July, and aftershocks have continued to hit the area since.There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage.