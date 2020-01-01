homicide investigation

36-year-old mom of 4 missing in Tulare County for 4 days, deputies looking for her estranged boyfriend too

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 36-year-old mother of four who has been missing for four days. It is also looking for her boyfriend, who is a person of interest in her disappearance.

Homicide detectives are investigating Brittney Steenbergen's disappearance from her home in Plainview as suspicious.

Steenbergen's estranged live-in boyfriend Adel Hussein is a person of interest in her disappearance and detectives are looking for him, as well.

Steenbergen and Hussein's four children are with other family members.



Steenbergen was last seen on Saturday, December 28, at her Plainview home. She is described as having brown hair and being 5'8" in height and weighing 200 pounds.

Hussein was last seen in the Tipton area around 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31. He is known to frequent the Plainview and Porterville area.

He is described as being 5'4" in height, 200 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey hat with a "B" on it, black jacket, blue jeans and black shoes. He is known to drive a 2007 Toyota RAV4 license plate 5XNS883.



Anyone with information about where they are is urged to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countyportervilleplainviewhomicide investigationmissing personmissing woman
