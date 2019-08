FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has seized 40 dogs living in inhumane conditions from a house in the Mayfair district of Fresno County.Accompanied by the Central California SPCA's officers, deputies arrived at the home with a warrant to find the house littered with trash and animal feces.All 40 dogs were taken in by the CCSPCA. The dogs will need to be treated for skin conditions but are otherwise healthy.