SOCIETY

Social media goes purple for Spirit Day to fight bullying of LGBT youth

EMBED </>More Videos

Spirit Day, the third Thursday in October, is meant to raise awareness for LGBT individuals affected by bullying. (Shutterstock)

One out of four children is bullied at school, but that number is much higher for youth who are lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender. A 2015 study found that as much as 89 percent of LGBT youth had experienced some type of "peer victimization" in the past year alone.

Spirit Day is an annual effort to turn social media purple to raise awareness of bullied LGBT youth. Supporters wear purple to work or school, posting photos with the hashtag #SpiritDay.

Millions of people have supported Spirit Day since it began in 2010 to raise awareness of LGBT teens who had taken their own lives after being bullied, according to GLAAD.

RELATED: How to talk to your kids about bullying

LGBT students were more than twice as likely to have missed school in the past month because they felt unsafe or uncomfortable according to the 2015 study, conducted by the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network. This bullying can lead to lower self-esteem, a lower GPA and less planning for college.

Here's a look at some of the celebrities, news personalities, brands and organizations who went purple last year.

Want to show support? Go to GLAAD's website to take the pledge or download the app to turn your social media photos purple.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyteenlgbtbullyinganti-bullyingsocial media
Related
How to talk to your kids about bullying
Disney encourages you to #ChooseKindness for National Bullying Prevention Month
SOCIETY
Why do we celebrate Halloween?
Halloween phobias you might have
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Texas mom spanks teen son after he took off in her BMW
More Society
Top Stories
Fresno PD on scene at an officer-involved shooting in Northeast Fresno
Fresno-based fighter pilot killed in Ukraine identified
Man caught skinny dipping in shark tank
EXCLUSIVE: Targeted bust in SF's Tenderloin District ends in 84 arrests
Murder charge for grandmother after toddler found in oven
New Fresno Unified school coming to Southeast Fresno
Corcoran woman charged with six felonies for DUI crash that killed three family members
Merced man arrested, admits to setting his apartment on fire
Show More
California cities top list of towns with worst roads in US
92 people in 29 states, including NC, infected by drug-resistant Salmonella
Sanger Unified warns parents about attempted kidnapping
Clovis business becomes part of solution to DMV long wait lines and computer problems
Kids and Trauma: What to Look for
More News