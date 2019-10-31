5 California fraternity members charged in connection with alcohol-poisoning death of frat brother

By
IRVINE, Calif. -- Five students from a University of California, Irvine fraternity have been charged in connection to the death of a fellow frat brother, who died of alcohol poisoning following a frat party in January.

Zavier Larenz Brown, now 21, Jonathan Anephi Vu, now 22, Mohamed Ibragim Kharaev, now 21, Caleb Gavin Valleroy, now 20, and Jonathan Gabriel Villicana, now 21, were all members of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) fraternity at UCI and were all on the lease of the off-campus fraternity house in the city of Irvine, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said.

Noah Domingo, an 18-year-old SAE member, died after drinking with his fellow frat brothers as a part of the fraternity's "Big Brother Night."

MORE: UC Irvine student died with 0.331 blood-alcohol, coroner says
EMBED More News Videos

An investigation is underway after a UC Irvine student died at an off-campus home, and a fraternity was placed under suspension.


Domingo joined the fraternity a few months prior; and Brown, the defendant, was Domingo's "Big Brother" at the fraternity.

Officials said there is no evidence that any of the defendants in the case participated in hazing in connection with Domingo's death.

Brown was charged with the following: a misdemeanor count of furnishing alcohol to a minor causing great bodily injury and a misdemeanor count of allowing a party or gathering where underage drinking is permitted, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said.

Vu was charged with the following: one misdemeanor count of furnishing an alcoholic beverage to a minor and a misdemeanor count of allowing a party or gathering where underage drinking is permitted.

Kharaev, Valleroy, and Villicana have all been charged with one misdemeanor count of violating the Irvine Municipal Code for allowing a party or gathering where underage drinking is permitted.

If convicted on all counts, Brown faces a maximum of 18 months in jail.

Kharaev, Valleroy, Villicana and Vu face face a maximum of six months in jail if convicted.

The coroner's office said Domingo likely died hours before the 911 call was placed, and that toxicology tests found no other substances besides alcohol in his system.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
irvineorange countyfraternityuc irvinestudent diesdeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
UC Irvine student died with 0.331 blood-alcohol
911 call released in death of UCI student after frat party
UCI student's death under investigation; frat suspended
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Power back on for all customers in Madera County
Madera apartment complex evicts dozens unexpectedly
1 year after Camp Fire, Fresno firefighters honored
PG&E to credit customers affected by shutoffs, but foothills may not see money
Fresno Toys for Tots organizers urgently need warehouse
Victim of deadly stabbing was going to join police academy, classmate says
Former Lemoore councilwoman will be sent to state hospital for treatment
Show More
After days without, power trickles back on for Mariposa Co.
Hilmar High School dazzles with homecoming floats
Actor John Witherspoon, who played dad in 'Friday,' dies at 77
Family forgives, judge rejects excuses from convicted Fresno Co. murderer
School badges list phone sex line instead of suicide prevention number
More TOP STORIES News