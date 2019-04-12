5 Things To Know Before You Go

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Friday, April 12, 2019.

#1 Suspected DUI driver hits parked cars seriously injuring man

A Porterville man is under arrest accused of driving drunk and hitting a man.

It happened around12:30 a.m. Friday at Indiana street and Teapot Dome.

The highway patrol says 22-year-old Mohamed Mohamed ran a stop sign and hit 34-year-old Geronimo Gonzalez while he stood by two parked cars.

Gonzalez was airlifted to the hospital.

#2 Crews investigating early morning apartment fire in Central Fresno

An investigation is underway to determine what sparked an overnight apartment fire.

It was first reported about 12:30 at a complex on Harvard and Glenn in Central Fresno.

The fire was first spotted on the outside of the unit but did spread inside.

The person living in the apartment escaped the fire safely.

#3 Fresno churches hit by string of burglaries

Fresno police are looking for the people who broke into six Fresno churches.

The thieves strike overnight and target expensive music equipment.

All of the buildings had alarm systems, but only one had security cameras which police are using to try and help catch the thieves.

#4 Former Obama White House counsel indicted

Former Obama administration White House counsel Greg Craig is scheduled to be arraigned in Washington today.

Federal prosecutors announced a two-count indictment against him yesterday alleging false statements and concealing information in a federal foreign lobbying investigation.

The charges stem from work he did for Ukraine in 2012.

#5 Pentagon's transgender policy to take effect, years after Trump tweeted about the ban

President Trump's transgender military ban is now in effect.

The Pentagon says that those who want to serve must adhere to their birth sex.

The only exception is if a change of gender is not required.

The transgender military ban comes nearly two years after President Trump first announced a plan for it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News