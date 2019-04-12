FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Friday, April 12, 2019.A Porterville man is under arrest accused of driving drunk and hitting a man.It happened around12:30 a.m. Friday at Indiana street and Teapot Dome.The highway patrol says 22-year-old Mohamed Mohamed ran a stop sign and hit 34-year-old Geronimo Gonzalez while he stood by two parked cars.Gonzalez was airlifted to the hospital.An investigation is underway to determine what sparked an overnight apartment fire.It was first reported about 12:30 at a complex on Harvard and Glenn in Central Fresno.The fire was first spotted on the outside of the unit but did spread inside.The person living in the apartment escaped the fire safely.Fresno police are looking for the people who broke into six Fresno churches.The thieves strike overnight and target expensive music equipment.All of the buildings had alarm systems, but only one had security cameras which police are using to try and help catch the thieves.Former Obama administration White House counsel Greg Craig is scheduled to be arraigned in Washington today.Federal prosecutors announced a two-count indictment against him yesterday alleging false statements and concealing information in a federal foreign lobbying investigation.The charges stem from work he did for Ukraine in 2012.President Trump's transgender military ban is now in effect.The Pentagon says that those who want to serve must adhere to their birth sex.The only exception is if a change of gender is not required.The transgender military ban comes nearly two years after President Trump first announced a plan for it.