CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis casino is back open - with modifications.
The 500 Club on Shaw and Willow has been closed since December 6th.
Two months later, it is welcoming back customers and employees.
The casino is a fully masked facility at all times.
Partitions are set up between each person and there is a limited amount of people allowed at each table.
Seats, chips, and other items are also fully sanitized.
500 Club Casino in Clovis back open
