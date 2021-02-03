500 Club Casino in Clovis back open

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis casino is back open - with modifications.The 500 Club on Shaw and Willow has been closed since December 6th.Two months later, it is welcoming back customers and employees.The casino is a fully masked facility at all times.Partitions are set up between each person and there is a limited amount of people allowed at each table.Seats, chips, and other items are also fully sanitized.