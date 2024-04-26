1 hospitalized with burns following house fire in east central Fresno, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has been hospitalized following a house fire in east central Fresno.

It was first reported just before midnight Thursday at a home on Willow and White Avenues.

Fire crews arrived to find flames in a corner of the house. Three people were already outside.

One of the three suffered second-degree burns and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

Firefighters say they were able to contain the blaze to a bedroom where the fire started.

The Red Cross is helping the family who lived in the home.

There's no word on the condition of the person who was burned.