Did You Feel the M5.3 EQ that just took place off the Channel Islands, CA? Please let us know here: https://t.co/cHMIb35SOk pic.twitter.com/qhgXpT166c — USGS (@USGS) April 5, 2018

According to the USGS, a 5.3 earthquake struck just southwest of Channel Island Beach, California.The quake struck just offshore of Los Angeles.According to the USGS website, light shaking could be felt as far as Oxnard, California with moderate shaking on the Santa Cruz Islands. So far there have been over 100 reports of people feeling the tremor.Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.