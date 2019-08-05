59 shot, 7 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings

Below is the sound that Chicago needs to change its ways on how we handle gun offenders. Audio from the tragic shooting at 18th & Kildare yesterday shows that criminals have no deterrent to carrying illegal guns in our city and this is what residents and police are up against. pic.twitter.com/VwixZwR0Vb — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) August 5, 2019

CHICAGO -- Shootings across the city of Chicago this past weekend have left seven people dead and another 52 people wounded.City leaders and community activists have planned to address the deadly and violent past couple of days.One of the most recent shootings occurred in the city's Austin neighborhood. Investigators placed down several evidence markers Sunday night on Bloomingdale Avenue near Central Avenue. That's where police said two men walked up to another man sitting in a parked car and started shooting.The 21-year-old man was shot twice and rushed to the hospital where he later died. Another woman was injured, but was treated and released.The shooting was one of multiple that took place over the past weekend, including two mass shootings in one police district.One, a drive-by in Douglas Park that wounded seven people and another in the 1800-block of South Kildare Avenue where one person died and eight others injured.Investigators believe the shooting Kildare Avenue stemmed from a basketball game earlier in the day where police recovered three weapons and had been forced to disperse the crowd, which only reassembled after they left.Demetrius Flowers, 33, was killed in the incident."It's got to stop," said Keith Flowers, the victim's father. "This senseless killing has got to stop. These kids are dying in the streets and now my son has become one of the statistics."Two hours earlier, a shooting in Douglas Park left seven people injured after detectives said the passenger in a black Camaro engaged a group in a gun battle.This past weekend left Chicago police officers and city-wide emergency rooms stretched to the limit. Mt. Sinai Hospital in Douglas Park was forced to go on bypass for several hours. Sunday night, an additional 50 officers were brought into the 10th District alone.