59 shot, 7 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings

CHICAGO -- Shootings across the city of Chicago this past weekend have left seven people dead and another 52 people wounded.

City leaders and community activists have planned to address the deadly and violent past couple of days.

One of the most recent shootings occurred in the city's Austin neighborhood. Investigators placed down several evidence markers Sunday night on Bloomingdale Avenue near Central Avenue. That's where police said two men walked up to another man sitting in a parked car and started shooting.

The 21-year-old man was shot twice and rushed to the hospital where he later died. Another woman was injured, but was treated and released.

RELATED: 7 injured in shooting near Douglas Park playground on West Side

The shooting was one of multiple that took place over the past weekend, including two mass shootings in one police district.

One, a drive-by in Douglas Park that wounded seven people and another in the 1800-block of South Kildare Avenue where one person died and eight others injured.



Investigators believe the shooting Kildare Avenue stemmed from a basketball game earlier in the day where police recovered three weapons and had been forced to disperse the crowd, which only reassembled after they left.

Demetrius Flowers, 33, was killed in the incident.

"It's got to stop," said Keith Flowers, the victim's father. "This senseless killing has got to stop. These kids are dying in the streets and now my son has become one of the statistics."

Two hours earlier, a shooting in Douglas Park left seven people injured after detectives said the passenger in a black Camaro engaged a group in a gun battle.

This past weekend left Chicago police officers and city-wide emergency rooms stretched to the limit. Mt. Sinai Hospital in Douglas Park was forced to go on bypass for several hours. Sunday night, an additional 50 officers were brought into the 10th District alone.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagodouglas parkaustinenglewoodfernwoodlawndalechicago shootingchicago crimehospitalchicago violence
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
7 injured in shooting near Douglas Park playground on West Side
Chicago weekend violence strains police, hospitals; ER shuts down
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump addresses weekend's shootings in El Paso, Dayton
El Paso shooting death toll rises to 22
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 37 injured
Man dies after crashing into big rig on Highway 198 in Kings County
New home revealed to Clovis family by 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition'
Wrong-way crash kills 4 in Tulare Co., suspect DUI driver in custody
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 28 injured
Show More
Dayton suspected shooter once kept 'hit list,' 'rape list': classmates
Mom killed shielding child in El Paso shooting, sister says
Mexico planning legal action over El Paso shooting
9 Dayton shooting victims identified; suspect's sister among the dead
Experts share 4 potentially life-saving skills in active shooter situation
More TOP STORIES News