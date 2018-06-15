EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3604068" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Crews rescue riders from derailed roller coaster

Update: 10 riders rescued. 6 taken to hospital. — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018

#DBFD on scene at the Boardwalk in Daytona Beach rescuing riders from a roller coaster car that derailed and are hanging pic.twitter.com/BFDRa8hFiI — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018

Daytona Beach Firefighters in the process of rescuing riders from rollercoaster accident at Boardwalk pic.twitter.com/vm1GctCGhq — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018

DB Firefighters working as fast as they can to rescue 2 riders that are in a dangling rollercoaster car pic.twitter.com/v0UrChJdHC — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018

9 riders total extricated from the roller coaster. 6 of which being transported to the hospital. Unknown extent of injuries. 2 patients fell to ground from 34 feet. — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018

Two passengers fell 34 feet to the ground Thursday night when a roller coaster derailed and authorities had to pull eight others to safety high above the Daytona Beach Boardwalk."The front car which was holding four passengers completely came off the tracks," said Daytona Beach Fire spokeswoman Sasha Staton, adding that the two passengers suffered traumatic injuries when they fell from that car. "The other two were still in the car dangling. They had to be rescued from firefighters on the ground."Firefighters also used ladders to rescue six other passengers in two cars that were still on the Sand Blaster track."They had to use the tower ladder to get to them and then bring them on board and guide them safely back down," Staton said.Six of the 10 passengers were taken to the hospital. Staton said she didn't know the extent of their injuries.The accident is under investigation."We don't know what happened," Staton said.