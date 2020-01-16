7-Eleven clerk left in coma after he's brutally attacked over stolen beer

TORRANCE, Calif. -- Torrance police are looking for the public's help finding a man and woman wanted in a brutal assault of a 7-Eleven clerk.Officers say the two walked into a 7-Eleven on Sepulveda Boulevard around 1 a.m. Saturday and stole some beer.The 49-year-old clerk chased after them.That's when he was severely beaten and left on the ground with a fractured skull.He's still in the hospital in a coma.Police say a third suspect, who is not pictured, was involved.It's believed they all got away in a silver or gray four door car.