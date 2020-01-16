TORRANCE, Calif. -- Torrance police are looking for the public's help finding a man and woman wanted in a brutal assault of a 7-Eleven clerk.
Officers say the two walked into a 7-Eleven on Sepulveda Boulevard around 1 a.m. Saturday and stole some beer.
The 49-year-old clerk chased after them.
That's when he was severely beaten and left on the ground with a fractured skull.
He's still in the hospital in a coma.
Police say a third suspect, who is not pictured, was involved.
It's believed they all got away in a silver or gray four door car.
7-Eleven clerk left in coma after he's brutally attacked over stolen beer
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News