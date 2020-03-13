Coronavirus

Coronavirus prevention: Are your hands clean? A black light experiment

NEW YORK -- Wash your hands -- it's something officials across the Tri-State Area and the world have said dozens of times to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

Seven On Your Side Investigates used a black light to see firsthand how washing your hands can make a big difference in whether they're clean or not.

"If you can reduce the amount of germs on your hands, you'll protect yourself and your family from getting exposed to more germs," registered nurse and infection preventionist Barbara Smith said.

RELATED: Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US

Smith, of Mount Sinai Morningside, used a special invisible lotion that simulates germs and a black light to demonstrate how hands should be properly washed.

When putting the lotion on your hands, they appear clean. However, using the black light, it shows they're covered in fake germs.

After washing your hands for 10 seconds, many of the fake germs were still visible under the black light. After 20 seconds of heavy scrubbing, however, all of the germs had disappeared under the black light.

"After 20 seconds, your hands were almost completely clean," Smith said. "We didn't see any more germs."

WATCH: A doctor explains how to properly wash your hands
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Mark Loafman, chairman of Family Medicine at Cook County Health, explains the proper technique and duration for washing your hands to prevent the spread of illnesses. Scrubbing should continue for at least 20 seconds, which happens to be the amount of time it takes to hum the"Happy Birthday" song twice.


She also recommends drying your hands completely after washing and using the towel to turn off the faucet.

"The germs are easier to travel from one person to the next if my hands are wet," she said. "So the germs like wetness."

Smith recommends using soap and water to wash your hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds, which the CDC also recommends.

If you don't have access to soap and water, experts say use hand sanitizer that has at least 60% alcohol.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcoronavirus7 on your side investigationgerms
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California coronavirus cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
Central California coronavirus cases
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
Show More
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
Consumer Watch: Cleaning your child's car seats
More TOP STORIES News