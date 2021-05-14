UPDATE: Fresno police say missing 8-year-old boy found

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Fresno police say 8-year-old Jaydon Lovato, who went missing on Monday, has been found. It's unclear if his brother, 14-year-old Anthony Lovato, is still missing.---------------------Fresno police are asking for the public's help finding two brothers who went missing on Monday.Officials say 14-year-old Anthony Lovato and 8-year-old Jaydon Lovato were last seen walking away from their home on Sixth Street near McKinley Avenue in central Fresno around 4:00 pm on May 10.Investigators say Anthony is 5'6" and weighs around 120 pounds. He was last wearing a blue Rams hat, red shirt, blue shorts and red Air Jordan shoes. Jaydon is 4'8" and weighs 97 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and black knee-high socks.Both boys are known to frequent the area near Blackstone and Shields where Anthony's friends live, police say.Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.