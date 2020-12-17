Pedestrian hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by car in north Fresno

A man is in the hospital in critical condition after he was hit by a car while walking in the street on Barstow near Blackstone.

Fresno police say the driver of a minivan crashed into the man around 6 pm on Wednesday.

The victim in his forties suffered significant injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

He is expected to survive.

The driver did stay at the scene to cooperate in their investigation but was very distraught about the collision and started having trouble breathing.

They were also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

A child was inside the vehicle at the time of the collision -- but was not injured.
