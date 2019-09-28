FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are looking for a 9-year-old boy missing from his foster home.
Issac D. Mejia Ortega was wearing a grey hoodie sweatshirt with a green stripe, blue jeans and black Reebok tennis shoes. He was last seen at around 3:30 on Friday afternoon near his foster home in the 3300 block of East Madison, near First and Belmont.
He stands 4 feet tall and weighs 95 pounds.
Fresno Police describe him as a runaway or a missing juvenile. They do not suspect foul play.
If you have any information about him, please contact the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.
9-year-old missing from Fresno foster home
