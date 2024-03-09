Jimmy Kimmel gives preview of what to expect at Oscars

Hollywood's biggest night is just a few days away.

The 96th Oscars Awards will air live Sunday on ABC30, and a familiar face will return to the stage.

Who could forget Oscars 2023 when Jimmy Kimmel parachuted onto the stage Top Gun style?

Ahead of Sunday night, the host teased what was to come this time around.

"It's going to go like this: 'Thanks, everybody.' That's it. The rest has to be top secret. I cannot divulge even a set-up to a joke, never mind the punchline," said Kimmel.

Kimmel wants to stay tight-lipped about his opening monologue but says you don't want to miss it.

He's actually a bit nervous viewers might since the show starts an hour earlier, and it's Daylight Saving Time this weekend.

"Spring forward and then be ready an hour early. It's gonna be like an Oscar lunch," Kimmel said.

Here's something to chew on: It'll be Kimmel's fourth time on the Oscars stage, and the nerves are still there.

"I think each year went pretty well, and the last thing I want to do is to bomb. So yeah, there's some pressure. Most of it self-imposed, but there's definitely pressure," explained Kimmel.

For the most part, Kimmel says he's feeling confident heading into Sunday after months of preparation.

"You sign up for one of those services that brings a little cooler of terrible food to your house so you can fit into your tuxedo, and then you whittle the jokes down to seven and a half minutes, and you go," said Kimmel.

Part of that prep work includes hours upon hours of watching the nominated films.

A lot of buzz is about the blockbuster Barbie, which inspired Kimmel's Oscar promo.

Barbie and Oppenheimer are both up for Best Picture.

"I don't look at any of the nominees and go, 'Well, this one shouldn't have been nominated,' so I don't think you could say there were any snubs. I think the Academy did a good job of picking them this time," Kimmel said

Kimmel says it was easy to say yes to hosting the Academy Awards again, as they are the most beloved celebrations in entertainment.

