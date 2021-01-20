1 hospitalized with major injuries after crash between truck, milk tanker near Visalia

One person is in the hospital with major injuries after a collision between a pickup truck and a milk tanker near Visalia.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 1:30 pm on Avenue 280 near Road 48 in Tulare County.


The Tulare County Fire Department said someone was pinned in their vehicle.

The CHP later said an occupant of the pickup truck, who was severely injured, was life-flighted to the hospital.


One of the roadways at the collision site was shut down and authorities urged drivers to avoid the area.
