Miller, Roday Rodriguez talk 'A Million Little Things' and its 5th and final season

Jennifer Matarese interviews Allison Miller and James Roday Rodriguez about the final season of "A Million Little Things."

NEW YORK -- "A Million Little Things" is back for its fifth and final season on ABC this week.

Now that Gary and Maggie are back together, they are having a child despite going through a difficult fertility journey.

Stars Allison Miller and James Roday Rodriguez say that it's been a fun time playing each other's love interests and even more so now that their characters are adding a baby into the mix.

"My character has been pretty hormonal and I've gotten to do whatever I want so that's been fun," Miller said.

"It's the most baby holding that I've done in my entire like," Roday Rodriguez said.

Additionally, longtime fans know that Gary and Maggie have both battled cancer throughout the series and now Gary is battling it again.

"It's so common and so many people have been touched by cancer, and I know that we both took it very seriously and spoke to as many people as we could to get their stories so that we could be equipped with the most empathetic tools that we could have," Miller said.

"I think we've tried to handle it as authentically as possible," Roday Rodriguez said, "And I think in wrapping the series up we've tried to follow that same blueprint."

In the season five premiere episode titled "The Last Dance," the family of friends gathers once again to celebrate the life of a loved one who dies unexpectedly.

Don't miss the final season premiere of "A Million Little Things," airing Wednesday, February 8 at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.