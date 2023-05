May 14 marked the 48th anniversary of the final airlift of Hmong and Lao veterans who fought during the Vietnam War.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- May is Asian American Pacific Islander Month, and we're taking a closer look at Hmong American Day.

The Fresno Center hosted a celebration highlighting Hmong arts, culture and history.