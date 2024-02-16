Acai Bar in Hanford offering healthy options

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're looking to shake up your routine, boost your energy or add healthy options to your diet, Acai Bar in Hanford has you covered.

"A lot of our items are vegan-friendly, gluten-free, no added sugar," says Kate Solis.

Hanford natives Kate Solis and Anysia Tarin started their business with a food trailer in 2021 -- specializing in Acai bowls.

That following only grew when they opened their brick-and-mortar off of Irwin St. and Lacey Blvd.

"People love to come out, have their business meetings," Solis said. "They love the vibe."

As more people lean toward health-conscious eating habits, demand for the acai berry has skyrocketed in recent years.

A recent survey by Yelp showed acai bowls are the 6th most popular food trend in the nation.

The menu at Acai Bar features signature bowls, toasts and smoothies.

"We have goat toast -- it has goat cheese, fresh strawberries, balsamic and thyme," Solis said.

This avocado toast is a best seller. It's topped with shredded egg, fresh parmesan, chili and green onion.

In search of something sweet? The "croffle" is a cross between a croissant and a waffle.

Fruit-infused water and seasonal teas round out the menu that you can enjoy Monday through Saturday.

Kate and Anysia both work full-time in the beauty industry, but the plan is to open more South Valley locations of Acai Bar as there are only a handful of options in nearby Visalia and Tulare.

