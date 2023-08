Former Merced Assemblymember Adam Gray announced he is running for Congress.

It sets up a rematch against Congressman John Duarte, who beat Gray by a slim margin in 2022.

The district stretches more than 160 miles from south of Coalinga in Fresno County to the outskirts of Stockton.

It includes all of Merced County and parts of San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Madera and Fresno counties.