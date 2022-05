EMBED >More News Videos In December of 2017, Hanford native, 34-year-old Adora Perez gave birth to her 10th child, who was a stillborn baby.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Prosecutors have dropped murder charges against a Hanford woman who gave birth to her 10th child, who was a stillborn baby.Adora Perez was 29-years-old in 2018 when she was charged with murder after her stillborn child tested positive for methamphetamine.The charge was initially dropped when Perez pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter.But this past March, the murder charge was reinstated by the Kings County District Attorney's Office.It's been dropped again after months of deliberation by prosecutors.