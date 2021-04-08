Adventist Health offering COVID-19 vaccine at its Central Valley offices

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- To help protect more Valley residents against COVID-19, Adventist Health is offering the vaccine at its medical offices across the San Joaquin Valley.
There are more than 25 medical offices - from Avenal to Caruthers, Earlimart, Riverdale, and Lemoore.
Anyone 50 years and older is now eligible to receive the vaccine.RELATED: Central California COVID-19 vaccines: How to make an appointment, latest information by county
And beginning April 15th, anyone over the age of 16 can get a shot.
If you are interested in getting vaccinated, you just need to make an appointment.
Here is a list of Adventist Health medical offices and phone numbers:Adventist Health Medical Office - Avenal, 216 Fresno St., 559-386-5364Adventist Health Medical Office - Caruthers, 2440 W. Tahoe Ave., 559-864-3212Adventist Health Medical Office - Caruthers, 2357 W. Tahoe St., 559-864-5200Adventist Health Medical Office - Coalinga, 155 S. Fifth St., 559-935-4282Adventist Health Medical Office - Dinuba, 1451 E. El Monte Way, 559-591-3342Adventist Health Medical Office - Earlimart, 398 S. Church Road, 888-443-2273Adventist Health Medical Office - Fowler, 300 S. Leon S. Peters Blvd., 559-834-1614Adventist Health Medical Office - Hanford Primary, 1025 N. Douty St., 559-537-0170Adventist Health Medical Office - Complex Care, 1025 N. Douty St., 559-537-0170Adventist Health Medical Office - Hanford Family Medicine Residency, 1025 N. Douty St. (Harris Building, Ste. 110), 559-537-0170Adventist Health Medical Office - Hanford Same-Day, 1025 N. Douty St., 559-537-0170Adventist Health Medical Office - Huron, 16916 5th St., 559-945-9090Adventist Health Medical Office - Kerman, 1000 S. Madera Ave., 559-846-9370Adventist Health Medical Office - Kingsburg, 1251 Draper St., 559-897-6610Adventist Health Medical Office - Lemoore, 810 E. D St., 559-924-7711Adventist Health Medical Office - Orange Cove, 1455 Park Blvd., 559-626-0882Adventist Health Medical Office - Orosi, 41696 Road 128, 559-528-6966Adventist Health Medical Office - Parlier, 155 S. Newmark Ave., 559-646-1200Adventist Health Medical Office - Reedley, 811 E. 11st St., 559-391-3120Adventist Health Medical Office - Reedley, 372 W. Cypress Ave., 559-391-3110Adventist Health Medical Office - Reedley, 1150 E. Washington, 559-391-3105Adventist Health Medical Office - Riverdale, 3567 W. Mt. Whitney Ave., 559-867-7200Adventist Health Medical Office - Selma, 1041 Rose Ave., 559-856-6090Adventist Health Medical Office - Selma, 2141 High St., 559-856-6110Adventist Health Medical Office - Tulare, 2059 Hillman St., 559-605-0090Adventist Health Physicians Network Hanford, 1524 W. Lacey Blvd., 559-537-0300Adventist Health Physicians Network Lemoore, 784 N. Lemoore Ave., 559-924-5358Adventist Health Physicians Network Tulare Rapid Care, 2103 E. Prosperity Ave., 559-605-2155
The vaccine will be available, while supplies last. More information about the COVID-19 vaccine is available here
