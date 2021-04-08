COVID-19 vaccine

Adventist Health offering COVID-19 vaccine at its Central Valley offices

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- To help protect more Valley residents against COVID-19, Adventist Health is offering the vaccine at its medical offices across the San Joaquin Valley.

There are more than 25 medical offices - from Avenal to Caruthers, Earlimart, Riverdale, and Lemoore.

Anyone 50 years and older is now eligible to receive the vaccine.

And beginning April 15th, anyone over the age of 16 can get a shot.

If you are interested in getting vaccinated, you just need to make an appointment.

Here is a list of Adventist Health medical offices and phone numbers:

  • Adventist Health Medical Office - Avenal, 216 Fresno St., 559-386-5364
  • Adventist Health Medical Office - Caruthers, 2440 W. Tahoe Ave., 559-864-3212
  • Adventist Health Medical Office - Caruthers, 2357 W. Tahoe St., 559-864-5200
  • Adventist Health Medical Office - Coalinga, 155 S. Fifth St., 559-935-4282
  • Adventist Health Medical Office - Dinuba, 1451 E. El Monte Way, 559-591-3342
  • Adventist Health Medical Office - Earlimart, 398 S. Church Road, 888-443-2273
  • Adventist Health Medical Office - Fowler, 300 S. Leon S. Peters Blvd., 559-834-1614
  • Adventist Health Medical Office - Hanford Primary, 1025 N. Douty St., 559-537-0170
  • Adventist Health Medical Office - Complex Care, 1025 N. Douty St., 559-537-0170
  • Adventist Health Medical Office - Hanford Family Medicine Residency, 1025 N. Douty St. (Harris Building, Ste. 110), 559-537-0170
  • Adventist Health Medical Office - Hanford Same-Day, 1025 N. Douty St., 559-537-0170
  • Adventist Health Medical Office - Huron, 16916 5th St., 559-945-9090
  • Adventist Health Medical Office - Kerman, 1000 S. Madera Ave., 559-846-9370
  • Adventist Health Medical Office - Kingsburg, 1251 Draper St., 559-897-6610
  • Adventist Health Medical Office - Lemoore, 810 E. D St., 559-924-7711
  • Adventist Health Medical Office - Orange Cove, 1455 Park Blvd., 559-626-0882
  • Adventist Health Medical Office - Orosi, 41696 Road 128, 559-528-6966
  • Adventist Health Medical Office - Parlier, 155 S. Newmark Ave., 559-646-1200
  • Adventist Health Medical Office - Reedley, 811 E. 11st St., 559-391-3120
  • Adventist Health Medical Office - Reedley, 372 W. Cypress Ave., 559-391-3110
  • Adventist Health Medical Office - Reedley, 1150 E. Washington, 559-391-3105
  • Adventist Health Medical Office - Riverdale, 3567 W. Mt. Whitney Ave., 559-867-7200
  • Adventist Health Medical Office - Selma, 1041 Rose Ave., 559-856-6090
  • Adventist Health Medical Office - Selma, 2141 High St., 559-856-6110
  • Adventist Health Medical Office - Tulare, 2059 Hillman St., 559-605-0090
  • Adventist Health Physicians Network Hanford, 1524 W. Lacey Blvd., 559-537-0300
  • Adventist Health Physicians Network Lemoore, 784 N. Lemoore Ave., 559-924-5358
  • Adventist Health Physicians Network Tulare Rapid Care, 2103 E. Prosperity Ave., 559-605-2155


    • The vaccine will be available, while supplies last. More information about the COVID-19 vaccine is available here.
