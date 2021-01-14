Central California COVID-19 vaccines: How to make an appointment, latest information by county

But how do we know when and where we'll be able to get the vaccine?
Health departments in the Central Valley have set up several ways to get information about when COVID-19 vaccines will become available to you.
Here's everything you need to know about vaccine distribution in the Central Valley and in California:
Make an Appointment in Your County
Click here to make an appointment in Fresno County. You can notify the county of your interest in receiving a vaccine by clicking here.
Fresno County currently has a massive COVID-19 vaccination site set up at the Fresno Fairgrounds.
Kings County does not currently have a registration page to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine.
You can notify the county of your interest in receiving a vaccine by clicking here.
Click here to make an appointment in Madera County. You can notify the county of your interest in receiving a vaccine by clicking here or call 311.
Mariposa County does not currently have a registration page to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine. You can notify the county of your interest in receiving a vaccine by clicking here.
Merced County does not currently have a registration page to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine. You can find the latest information on COVID-19 in the county by clicking here.
Tulare County residents eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine can call 211 to make an appointment to be vaccinated. The call center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. You can notify the county of your interest in receiving a vaccine by clicking here.
Vaccine Distribution Plans in Your County
California COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Click here to read more about California's tier system for distributing the COVID-19 vaccine. See how California is doing when it comes to rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine:
