COVID-19 vaccine

Central California COVID-19 vaccines: How to make an appointment, latest information by county

Here's everything you need to know about vaccine distribution in the Central Valley and in California:
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With more COVID-19 vaccines becoming available, public health officials are laying out their plans for when they'll be distributing vaccines to local residents.

But how do we know when and where we'll be able to get the vaccine?

Health departments in the Central Valley have set up several ways to get information about when COVID-19 vaccines will become available to you.

Make an Appointment in Your County


  • FRESNO COUNTY

    • Click here to make an appointment in Fresno County. You can notify the county of your interest in receiving a vaccine by clicking here.

    Fresno County currently has a massive COVID-19 vaccination site set up at the Fresno Fairgrounds.

  • KINGS COUNTY

    • Kings County does not currently have a registration page to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine.
    You can notify the county of your interest in receiving a vaccine by clicking here.

  • MADERA COUNTY

    • Click here to make an appointment in Madera County. You can notify the county of your interest in receiving a vaccine by clicking here or call 311.

  • MARIPOSA COUNTY

    • Mariposa County does not currently have a registration page to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine. You can notify the county of your interest in receiving a vaccine by clicking here.

  • MERCED COUNTY

    • Merced County does not currently have a registration page to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine. You can find the latest information on COVID-19 in the county by clicking here.

  • TULARE COUNTY

    • Tulare County residents eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine can call 211 to make an appointment to be vaccinated. The call center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. You can notify the county of your interest in receiving a vaccine by clicking here.

    Vaccine Distribution Plans in Your County


    FRESNO COUNTY
  • Click here to see Fresno County's COVID-19 vaccine distribution schedule


    • KINGS COUNTY
  • Click here to see Kings County's COVID-19 vaccine distribution schedule


    • MADERA COUNTY
  • Click here to see Madera County's COVID-19 vaccine distribution schedule


    • MARIPOSA COUNTY
  • Click here to see Mariposa County's COVID-19 vaccine distribution schedule


    • MERCED COUNTY
  • Click here to see Merced County's COVID-19 vaccine distribution schedule


    • TULARE COUNTY
  • Click here to see Tulare County's COVID-19 vaccine distribution schedule or call 211


    • California COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker


    Click here to read more about California's tier system for distributing the COVID-19 vaccine. See how California is doing when it comes to rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine:

    SEE MORE FROM OUR FULL VACCINE TRACKER HERE.

    Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

    VACCINE CALCULATOR: When can you get the COVID-19 vaccine? Find out where you are in line

    Interactive not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.
