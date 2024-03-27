Adventist Health working with Kings Canyon Unified to bring free dental screenings to schools

ORANGE COVE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Adventist Health and Kings Canyon Unified are taking action to improve dental health in the community.

Students at McCord Elementary in Orange Cove are learning a new subject.

"We have the honor to have the dentist on campus and give them an opportunity to screen our preschool, kinder and first-grade students," said Principal Daisy Rebolledo.

Students also got to learn about dental hygiene through coloring worksheets and movies.

"It was really awesome that the kids were interacting and they're like 'Two! Two! Two!'," said Maresila Marceleno, with Adventist. "So they knew what two was -- two times brushing your teeth a day, two times a year you go to the dentist, two minutes brushing."

Adventist Health also provided students with a toothbrush.

According to Principal Rebolledo, access to dental providers can be difficult in lower-income communities -- like Orange Cove -- which is why free screenings are important for students.

"When our students have any pain or discomfort, they're not able to focus in class and focus on their learning," she said.

Students left with recommendations or concerns from the dentist, which parents are encouraged to address with their own provider. If they don't have one, Adventist Health provided a list of resources in the community.

The goal is to host more dental screenings at other schools in the district.