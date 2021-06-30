affordable housing

New affordable housing complex opens in Clovis

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- This was a day to celebrate.

Families received their keys to their brand-new apartments in Clovis.

Solivita Commons is the first affordable housing community Fresno Housing has developed with the City of Clovis.

"This means a new beginning," says LeeAnna Loza. "A new beginning for me and my kids. Start fresh and have a good future."

Loza felt as if she hit the lottery with a brand new home for her two kids and boyfriend.

In a sense, she did, though Loza worried about her chances of winning a lottery selection with so many applicants.

"Oh, I thought they were really slim," she said. "I didn't think I would be able to get this apartment, but I'm so grateful that I did."

One, two and three-bedroom units were available. Those who qualify for Section 8 and Section 42 housing are welcome.

A Fresno Housing Resident Commissioner shared a heartfelt message for Loza and her new neighbors.

"For you and for all the families that are moving in this community, if you wanted better, better has just knocked on your door," says Sharon Williams.

Rents range between $500 and $1400.

The complex represents affordable housing in a neighborhood that may have not been within reach for many of the families.

"Something that offers low crime rates, high-rated schools and that is near a thriving business economy," says Fresno Housing CEO Angie Nguyen.

Most families are moving in from Clovis and Fresno neighborhoods, though some come all the way from Sanger.

Clovis Unified will assist kids who need help adjusting to new schools.

"Our transition teams, which really help some of our most needy students and families in the district, will be surrounding them with care and love," says Clovis Unified Deputy Superintendent Norm Anderson.

Residents also have access to a clubhouse with computers, a laundry area and fitness center.

"Oh, I love it," Loza said. "It's beautiful. I love that my daughter and son have their own room."

As well as a place to play outside.

Similar affordable housing communities are also planned for Kingsburg, Huron and San Joaquin.
