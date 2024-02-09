New affordable housing complex now open in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The doors are officially open to Fresno's newest affordable housing development.

"In all honesty, we all need help. This economy is really expensive," said Dulce Cortez, a resident at The Arthur at Blackstone.

Dulce Cortez says she found out she would be moving to the complex last year and is grateful for the housing help.

"As a mom of three, I'm struggling, you know, it's hard sometimes, but then again, it's a good opportunity to be on housing because it lowers the income of our rent," said Cortez

At the grand opening, she got a chance to see her future home, which has a community room, kitchen, laundry, and even a place to store your bike.

Located near Blackstone and Shields, The Arthur at Blackstone addresses a critical need across Fresno County.

"To the 41 individuals and families who are coming off the street who no longer have to worry about housing insecurity, who can get the types of services that they need, it makes all the difference to their lives," said Tyrone Roderick Williams, the CEO of Fresno Housing.

Williams says 'The Arthur' is seven years in the making. But it's more than just a roof over people's heads.

Services will be offered to residents.

"Those who are aging out of foster care or who have been engaged in the criminal justice system but need some help going to the next level, we are partnering with the county office of behavioral health to provide wrap-around services to 20 of those youth," said Williams.

The project was made possible with several partners, including CVS Health, aiming to enhance the well-being of people in the community.

"We know that the first step to improving your health and reducing your health expenses is to be able to afford where you live," said Keli Savage with CVS Health.

Williams added that the work does not stop with these 41 new units as more housing help is coming.

"Everything that we do at Fresno Housing is about changing lives and moving people from just surviving to thriving," said Williams.

Learn more about Fresno Housing opportunities here.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.