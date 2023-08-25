Affordable apartments available for rent in Porterville

The City of Porterville is one step closer to welcoming families into its new affordable apartment complex.



The Carolita apartment complex is located on Pioneer Avenue near Highway 65.

The 68 units will house between 160 to 210 people.

Rent at the apartments is income based and aimed to help people making below the median family income in Porterville.

Families will start moving in on Tuesday, September 5th.

They expect to be full in the next two months.

As dozens have already shown interest and need for the affordable housing option.

"A young lady that I've known for a long time, she was with her two children, and it was a blessing to her just to come in and fill out an application, whether she gets accepted or not she was excited that Porterville has opened some more housing," says Porterville Mayor, Martha Flores.

The apartment complex sits on 4 and half acres.

It has a playground, half basketball court and a laundry facility.

It was made possible by a number of community partners including the City of Porterville and Chelsea Investment Corporation.

There are still spots if you would like to submit an application you can visit the site at 1055 W. Pioneer Avenue, Porterville, CA.

You can also visit The Carolita Apartments website by clicking here.