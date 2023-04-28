Groundbreaking held for new affordable living complex in Reedley

Valley families will have access to more affordable housing in Reedley. The new $25 million community will offer 48 apartment-style homes.

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley families will have access to more affordable housing in Reedley.

There was a groundbreaking ceremony for a new multi-million dollar complex.

Community leaders and partners gathered at the site for the future ''Guardian Village'' located on East 11th street.

City leaders say the rental community is conveniently located to various services.

The affordable housing will include solar technology and implement water conservation measures.

Guardian Village is expected to be completed in Summer 2024.

Self-Help Enterprises is the developer.