STORM DAMAGE

After landslides and flooding, Mariposa prepares for more rain

Crews are working to fix roads still damaged from the last storm. (KFSN)

By
MARIPOSA COUNTY (KFSN) --
Highway 132 in Mariposa County near Coulterville remains closed.

But the main concern now is the potential of more rain by the end of the week.

The hole opened up less than two weeks ago after powerful rain Caused the roadway to collapse underneath.

Caltrans crews are covering up the dirt they trucked in to repair the damage, in hopes of preventing it from washing away.

Since the last storm, Caltrans crews have been working around the clock to repair Highway 132.

Crews hope to open the road in about two months, but if the area gets a lot of rain, that could potentially push the opening date a few weeks.
