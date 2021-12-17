agriculture

Valley Grown: Merced company turns unwanted almond shells into organic fertilizer

By Tim Sarquis and Dale Yurong
EMBED <>More Videos

Valley Grown: From almond shells to fertilizer

Mike Woelk is the CEO and co-founder of Corigin, a bio chemistry company based in Merced. When it comes to helping farmers grow more with less and help the environment, he believes they've cracked the code. He explains, "It really kind of comes down to how do we take carbon atoms out of the air and put them into the one place on Earth, where it adds extraordinary value. And that's soils."

With 800 to 900 thousand tons of almond shells produced a year in California, Mike saw the opportunity to make something out of a product that is normally thrown away. And it all happens in a warehouse in Merced, where the almond shells are burned, the biochar is collected and the vapors are distilled into their liquid product called Coriphol. From there, the organic Coriphol distilled from the burned almond shells can be injected into a farmer's already established nutrient plan and the biochar can be tilled into the soil, keeping nutrients, water and carbon in the ground and not in the air.

And the results, Mike says, speak for themselves. "And so by putting this onto plants in advance, what we find is that plants grow faster, higher quality, quite often higher sugar content with lower input costs. You want to solve the problem and add value to a farmers help them grow more with lower input costs and a process that also helps ameliorate the climate change problems."

To learn more about Corigin, visit their website.

ABC30 thanks its partners below for sponsoring Valley Grown:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercedstartupagriculturebiotechnology
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AGRICULTURE
Citrus growers keeping eye out on weather amid harvest season
SPONSORED: Valley Grown: Depending on Ag
What recent storms mean for Central California farmers
Valley Grown: Star Creek Land Stewards
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News