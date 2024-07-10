Ag industry adjusting through heat wave troubles

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The hot, beating sun is not only taking a toll on people in the Central Valley, ag experts say it's also affecting our produce and livestock.

"When we get these extreme temperatures like this, we see a lot of our produce, whether it's fruit, nuts, as well as vegetables, they can actually slow down a bit on the ripening side," said Ryan Jacobsen with the Fresno County Farm Bureau.

When in the hot conditions, Jacobsen said plants go into survival mode.

Currently, local farmers are about a week behind because of the heat but Jacobsen said growers are adjusting to make sure everyone is staying safe.

"Harvest activities continue as needed. This fruit, when it's ready to come off, it needs to be harvested so we continue activity out on the farm. The biggest adjustment we'll make is the time employees are out in the field," said Jacobsen.

Jacobsen said they'll work to make sure people are starting earlier in the morning and have less time in the direct sun.

"I believe cows get hot at about 68 degrees, so this kind of year is really hard on them. We have steps in place to really keep them cool," said Fresno State Dairy Manager Andrew Ridgeway.

From misters to overhead fan, Ridgeway said those are just some ways they are keeping the animals cool. The triple digit temperatures can slow the production of how much milk a cow produces.

Thankfully, Ridgeway said the 85 dairy cows haven't been stressed out and are regularly producing milk.

"It's a lot more work and you have to be really aware and watching the animals. Like if they get too hot, you can see it," said Ridgeway.

Both Jacobsen and Ridgeway said, with this year's heat wave, they are having to adjust plans and operations as necessary. And will continue to do so as the heat continues.

