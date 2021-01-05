Airbnb community grows in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A loft in Downtown Fresno along Broadway Avenue is just one of a growing number of Airbnb's in the area."Due to COVID, we've had to pivot and now we're hosting a lot of healthcare workers. We've actually had people that have displaced by COVID stay with us and a lot of people that are moving or in transition or moving to the area for the first time. They'll stay with us while they're looking for a more permanent residence." says Jordan Sanchez.Jordan Sanchez is a super host and runs the Instagram "Air Downtown Fresno."She oversees 12 listings. Her husband and she run itsyourbnb.com, where they teach people how to host."I think that the Airbnb community is growing because people are looking for ways to supplement their income. With COVID, we've had this extra sense of income that helps us maintain," Sanchez said.Sanchez says people can stay in historic or industrial buildings. Accommodations include an entire loft, renting a room or an entire house.They're taking extra precautions during this pandemic."We have the strictest standards as far as cleaning and disinfecting in between guests. We've hired professional cleaners that come in and take care of that for us," Sanchez said.Sanchez says she's worked with the city and leaders have been positive about the growth in Downtown."I've had a chance to talk to council members about it and they want to do something beneficial from a tax perspective for the Airbnb host and for the city," Sanchez said.Each space has its own flair and design. A getaway that's not too far away for locals.In addition to health care workers, Sanchez also sees a lot of couples renting these spaces for birthdays and anniversaries.