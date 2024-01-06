CA-bound flight makes emergency landing after window, chunk of fuselage blow out mid-air

A window on an Alaska Airlines flight to Ontario, Calif. blew out, depressurizing the plane and forcing an emergency landing.

PORTLAND, Ore. -- An Alaska Airlines flight bound for California made an emergency landing in Portland Friday after a window and chunk of its fuselage blew out in mid-air, media reports said.

Our sister station KABC-TV in Los Angeles obtained a photo from a passenger showing a large section missing from the side of the plane. It appeared oxygen masks were also deployed.

Alaska Airlines flight 1282 left Portland for Ontario International Airport in Southern California at 4:52 p.m. but returned just before 5:30 p.m.

The plane landed safely back at Portland International Airport with 171 passengers and six crew members on board, according to the airline.

The airline said the flight "experienced an incident this evening soon after departure."

"The safety of our guests and employees is always our primary priority, so while this type of occurrence is rare, our flight crew was trained and prepared to safely manage the situation," Alaska Airlines said in a statement. "We are investigating what happened and will share more information as it becomes available."

The plane rose as high as 16,000 feet during the flight and then began descending, according to data on the flight tracking website FlightAware.

The Boeing 737-9 MAX rolled off the assembly line and received its certification just two months ago, according to online FAA records.

The National Transportation Safety Board says it is investigating and would post updates when they are available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.