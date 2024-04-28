Plane carrying banner lands on northwest Fresno street, no injuries reported

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A plane carrying an advertising banner had to make an emergency landing on a northwest Fresno street.

Police say they received multiple reports around 2:20 p.m. Sunday of a plane in the middle of a road on Emerson and Lead Avenues near Marks.

Officers say they found the pilot shaken up but physically okay shortly after arriving at the scene.

Investigators say the pilot started at Sierra Sky Park and spent most of the day flying an advertising banner above the city of Clovis. He was heading back to Sierra Sky Park when his engine lost power at about 1,200 ft in altitude.

To make the landing, the pilot had to navigate around multiple steel utility power poles. No structures were damaged, and no one was injured.

It's unknown where the advertising banner went as it was not attached to the plane when Action News crews arrived on scene.

Fresno Police have notified the Federal Aviation Administration and say they will be taking over the investigation.