MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One of our very own was recognized for his hard work covering Merced County and beyond.

Action News Photojournalist Alex Ruiz was recognized by Merced County Supervisors for his most recent achievement.

Alex was part of the ABC30 team which recently won an Emmy Award for "Best Evening Newscast."

The supervisors thanked Alex for his commitment to covering news in the North Valley, including the recent floods.