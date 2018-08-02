U.S. & WORLD

All-clear given after active shooter reported at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio

EMBED </>More Videos

Reports of an active shooter at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio

DAYTON, OHIO --
An all-clear has been given to base personnel amid reports of an active shooter at a medical center located on an Air-Force base in Ohio, WHIO reports.


On Thursday, workers at Wright-Patterson were told to shelter in place on the sprawling base.

WHIO-TV reported that an announcement was made at the medical center telling some people inside the building to leave with their hands on their heads.



The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said via Twitter it was among several agencies responding to the active shooter reports.

Wright-Patterson sent a tweet saying it was responding to "a reported incident."

Stacey Geiger, with the base's public affairs office, said the base was on lockdown but she had no other information to release.

Local police were directing traffic away from the base, which is Ohio's largest single-site employer with more than 27,000 civilian employees and military personnel.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and local police also had officers at the base.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
active shooterair forceu.s. & world
U.S. & WORLD
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News