New park opens in Madera

The city of Madera hosted a grand opening Monday night to celebrate the completion of Almond Park.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a new place to play in one North Valley neighborhood.

It's located on Ivy Glen Drive near Rubicon Avenue.

The playground was put in to accommodate the surrounding homes on West Almond Drive and Stadium Road.

It features a rock climbing wall, slides, new benches and shading.