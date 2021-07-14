bath products

Handcrafted soap business in Clovis grows during pandemic

Colorful bubbles fill the tub inside the Foundry Cooperative in Old Town Clovis.
"I love the idea that my products are something that brings joy and stress relief maybe to my customers that is really important to me, too," said Amanda Albin.

Amanda Albin is the owner and creator of Amber House soaps. She makes everything from bar soap to whipped soaps and other bath products.

The products are handmade by Albin herself, who was concerned when her son started having health issues.

"I decided to start making some things so I could really control the ingredients, and that's where I got passionate about what kind of products we were consuming as a family," Albin said.

In 2012, she started selling to friends and family.

In 2015, Albin launched her brand. Customers quickly loved her bath bombs. She even uses 3D molds to make intricate designs and places lights or toys in them. She hand-paints them into pieces of artwork.

The bath products are sold online and at the Foundry Cooperative in Old Town Clovis.

However, when the pandemic shut the store's doors, Albin was surprised at the outpouring of support.

"The small business movement has been amazing. During the pandemic, while we were closed, I was taking orders from customers and delivering them to their doorsteps. Our business has actually grown. That's because of people wanting to support the people that live in their community," Albin said.

Albin recently hired two employees to help with orders.

The former speech pathologist said this business provided her a creative outlet.

"I feel like I'm just living my dream. It's amazing. It's because of what people have done for my family and me. And I love that I can demonstrate that to my kids too that you can, if you work really hard, accomplish your dreams," Albin said.

A Valley-made product crafted with passion and creativity every time.

