How to watch the American Music Awards 2020 live on ABC

Host Taraji P. Henson presides over the world's largest fan-voted award show, which features live musical performances and the announcement of several coveted awards, including Artist of the Year and Collaboration of the Year.
How to watch the 2020 American Music Awards
It all starts on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. on ABC, but be sure to tune in at 7 p.m. to watch a special edition of "On the Red Carpet at the AMAs" hosted by George Pennacchio.
You can live stream the show at ABC7.com/live or on our mobile and connected TV apps.
This year's show features a star-studded lineup of performers across genres and eras including The Weeknd, BTS and Nelly. You can see a full list of performers here.
So who is up for the awards? Roddy Rich and The Weeknd lead the 2020 American Music Awards nominees, tied with eight nominations each including Artist of the Year alongside Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Taylor Swift. This year's ceremony will feature several new categories, including new rap and hip-hop honors and several new awards for Latin music.
See the full list of 2020 American Music Awards nominees here.