Fresno police detective passes away from long-term illness

Friday, June 9, 2023 5:57PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

The department announced that Detective Ana Chavarin passed away on June 1.

Chavarin had been battling a long-term illness.

She was with the Fresno Police Department for 16 years, most recently as a detective for the Domestic Violence and Child Abuse/Missing Persons Unit.

"Ana is a warrior and taught the rest of us how to live her life to the fullest," the department said in a social media post.

Chavarin was 40 years old.

